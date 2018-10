Vodka might be considered Poland’s national drink but the Poles would rather drink wine today, according to a new survey seen by decanter.com.

Polish research company CBOS found that the popularity of vodka has waned in the past three years with just 17% saying it was their preferred drink.

Today, wine has overtaken vodka with 21% claiming it was their favourite beverage.

Beer remains the country’s favourite drink.

Written by decanter.com staff