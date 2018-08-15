Travel guide experts Lonely Planet have listed the world’s top food experiences, with sampling Pintxos in San Sebastián the number one choice. See which others made the list...



World’s top food experiences listed by Lonely Planet

The Lonely Planet Ultimate Eatlist has ranked what its contributors and editors believe are the top 500 food experiences on the planet.

The guide asked its food writers, bloggers and staff members to list their best favourite gastronomic moments.

With this list, the panel of Lonely Planet food editors along with chef and TV presenter Adam Liaw and food blogger Leyla Kazim evaluated choices. They took into consideration factors such as the taste of the dish, its cultural importance, and the special atmosphere of the location, the guide said.

San Sebastián is a gastronomic hotspot, but it was the local delicacy of Pintxos took gave it the top spot.

The guide argues there is no ‘better way to explore a culture’s cuisine than pintxos in San Sebastián’ and that ‘almost every local ingredient is represented.’

Juan Muga recommended Bodegas Donostiarra for pintxos, in his Decanter guide to the best restaurants in San Sebastián.

Food experiences in wine regions

For more food and wine choices, tapas and Sherry in Seville came in at number 62.

‘Years of experience and refinement have gone into the delectable titbits that the Spanish serve with a small glass of something. And when that drink is an austere, aged manzanilla, a bone-dry fino, or deep amontillado, the food and wine pairing becomes next-level sublime,’ said the guide.

It recommends visiting the ‘classic Seville hang-out El Rinconcillo at C/ Gerona 40. Or try the traditional Las Teresas.’

This was followed by traditional boeuf bourguignon in Burgundy, to be enjoyed with a local wine, at number 63.

‘You’ll find boeuf bourguignon on the menu wherever you go in Burgundy… but numerous restaurants in the region’s capital, Beaune, do their own version of the ‘true’ dish.’

They recommend 21 Boulevard, 21 blvd Saint-Jacques, Beaune, where the dining room is in a 15th-century stone wine cellar.

Other top food experiences in wine regions include:

Spaghetti alla vongole in Positano, Campania (58);

Truffles – and Barolo – in Piedmont (90);

Gluwein (mulled wine) in Germany (115);

Scallop pie in Tasmania (185).

Lonely Planet’s overall top 10 food experiences around the world are: Pintxos in San Sebastián, Spain Curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sushi in Tokyo, Japan Beef brisket in Texas, USA Som tum in Bangkok, Thailand Smørrebrød in Copenhagen, Denmark Crayfish in Kaikoura, New Zealand Bibimbap in Seoul, South Korea Pizza margherita in Naples, Italy Dim sum in Hong Kong

If you’re heading to San Sebastián: