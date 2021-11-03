Xavier Rousset MS unveils sparkling e-commerce site 

Xavier Rousset MS of Blandford Comptoir and The Black Book (formerly Trade) is gearing up to launch an e-commerce site focussed on sparkling wine.

Launching to the public this Friday 5th November, the website promises to host a selection of classics, grower Champagne, English sparkling and rare vintages, all at competitive prices.

The collection will feature bottles from Rousset’s Mayfair wine shop and walk-in Champagne room, hidden beneath Comptoir Café & Wine, including a number of Rousset’s English favourites such as Gusbourne, Hundred Hills, Wiston.

The range has been selected by Rousset, alongside wine director Tanguy Martin, who holds the award for ‘UK Sommelier of the Year 2015’.

‘Tanguy has done an incredible job researching and sourcing the Champagnes, I am very excited about the range we are launching,’ said Rousset.

With the new digital venture, Rousset said he wanted to re-introduce his ‘passion and knowledge’ for Champagne.

‘Champagne has always been exciting to me. It brings back memories of my very first restaurant, Texture, which featured a Champagne bar and went on to win a Michelin star.

Fourteen years later I want to re-introduce my passion and knowledge for Champagne. I think it is the most fascinating region, every time I go, I learn something new,’ he said.

The online shop will feature within Pinot & Chardo, Rousset’s first e-commerce site, which already runs as a free wine club where members can access winemakers’ tastings, sourcing and gifting services.

With a restaurant career spanning 20 years, Rousset became the youngest MS ever at the age of 23.

Related content