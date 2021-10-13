Coravin debuts wine bar and retail outlet in Mayfair

Wine technology company Coravin has opened the doors to its first pop-up wine bar.

Situated in London’s Mayfair, Coravin’s Wine & Bubbles Bar will feature what the business claims to be London’s longest sparkling by the glass list, including a choice of more than 50 Champagne and English sparkling wines.

Putting its latest innovation to the test — Coravin’s preservation system for sparkling wine launched in June — the team will pop the cork on some of the most sought-after bubbles from Krug to Dom Perignon, Egly Ouriet to Bereche and Veuve Fourny.

The outlet will be open from 2 November until the end of January 2022 boasting a 300-strong wine list that has been curated with the help of wine consultant Xavier Rousset MS. All the wines will be available by the glass, with prices ranging from £8 to £850.

For those who want to take a slice of ‘Coravin life home’, there will be a shop adjacent to the bar which will stock wine and Champagne by the bottle from Coravin’s partner merchants, including Flint, Liberty and Fells of 1858, as well as glassware from Sophienwald and Coravin innovations.

Moreover, the shop will double up as Coravin’s ‘Discovery Lab’ — a space for wine lovers to explore wine by the glass via blind tastings and vintage Champagne nights.

The space will take on the style of a classic cave à vin, with intimate table and banquette seating encased floor to ceiling with open shelves and glass-fronted wine fridges. Customers can also sit terrace-side on café-style tables.

Complimenting the wine list, the food menu will include seasonal sharing plates and classic cheese & charcuterie platters.

To celebrate the launch of its first wine bar, Coravin is offering Decanter readers a complimentary flight (value of £25) between 2 Nov – 4 Nov, which can be booked via winebaruk@coravin.com.

