Coravin launches sparkling wine preservation system

Wine technology company Coravin has unveiled its latest wine preservation system, designed for use with a range of sparkling wines. Coravin Sparkling uses capsules of CO2 to stop the bubbles in sparkling wines escaping and to prevent oxidation.

‘Imagine being able to come home and start every evening with a great glass of sparkling wine,’ said Greg Lambrecht, Coravin inventor and founder, at the launch. ‘I wanted to be able to celebrate any day, or celebrate every day, and particularly as we get out of this pandemic we have every reason in the world to start celebrating.’

In development for eight years, the new system uses a universal Sparkling Stopper that fits on all sparkling bottles. ‘I tested this on hundreds of different sparkling wines from Champagne to Franciacorta, Prosecco, Cava, California sparklings…’ explained Lambrecht.

The locking design of the stopper maintains up to 55psi of pressure, preserving the natural pressure that is found in bottles of sparkling wines before they are opened.

Stoppered bottles are then charged with a measured amount of CO2 to preserve whatever fizz is left inside. This is in contrast to the Coravin still wine preservation system, which uses argon gas. Each recyclable CO2 capsule can preserve seven bottles of sparkling wine.

Available to buy from the Coravin website later this summer, the Coravin Sparkling system, which includes two Sparkling Stoppers, will cost $399. Coravin Pure Sparkling CO2 capsules will be available in six- and 12-packs, costing $44.95 and $79.95 respectively. Additional stoppers will be sold in two-packs for $89.95.

Industry approval

The Coravin team worked with wine industry professionals to test prototypes of Coravin Sparkling as part of the product development process. They included Daniel Johnnes, corporate wine director for Daniel Boulud, and Master Sommelier Yohann Jousselin of Shangri-La International Hotel Management.

‘After testing the Coravin Sparkling system, we consider it an amazing addition to our wine tools,’ commented Jousselin. ‘We are finally able to expand our sparkling wines by-the-glass programme without the risk of wastage.’

Johnnes added: ‘I could not be more thrilled about the timing of the new Coravin Sparkling system. I will now be able to sample Champagne or any sparkling wine with the same excitement as still wines.

‘This is the hottest category of wines and people have finally discovered that sparkling wine, especially Champagne, is not just a wine for celebrations. They are wines for pairing with your meal. I can now have a glass of Blanc de Blancs with my appetiser and move on to fuller- bodied styles with the main course. And most importantly, I can do that and know the sparkling wine will still be fresh for another day!’

‘Imagine if you will, a Champagne bar with 70 or 80 sparkling wines by the glass. That is my dream. And I’m not alone,’ concluded Lambrecht.