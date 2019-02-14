Ornellaia restaurant gains first Michelin star

The Zurich-based restaurant owned by Tuscan wine estate Ornellaia has been awarded its first star in the new Michelin Switzerland guide for 2019.





Ornellaia’s eponymous Zurich restaurant has been open since April 2018 and serves Italian food and wines.

‘These 10 months have been intense ones for us,’ said chef Giuseppe D’Errico.

‘The Ornellaia estate has supported us 100%, and I personally have poured into our creation all my Italianità and the professional expertise I gained at Alma and in France. Great credit goes my team here, who have exhibited immense passion and commitment to the work we all love.’

Among the Ornellaia wines on the restaurant’s list is the winery’s 2015 vintage, priced at 245 euros-a-bottle. There is also Masseto, plus Bindella from Tenuta Vallocaia.

The Swiss Michelin guide called it a ‘gem of a restaurant’ and praised ‘its upmarket modern Tuscan interior and professional front-of-house team.

‘Staff in the show kitchen prepare authentic Italian cuisine that is full of imagination and made using the very best produce,’ it added.

Growing numbers of winery-owned restaurants are getting recognition from Michelin.

In the Michelin France 2019 guide, the Perrin family’s L’Oustalet restaurant in the Rhône and Lafaurie-Peyraguey’s newly opened ‘Lalique’ in Sauternes gained stars.

