10 top Argentina Syrah

Argentina Syrah is being made into a fresher, lighter style, that would please any Rhône lover - especially from the high altitude vineyards. Patricio Tapia picks the top wines to try.
Argentina and Syrah
Malbec is not the only variety in Argentina now being made in a fresher, lighter style that is less loaded with alcohol and less influenced by new oak. Syrah is also getting this treatment. Long offering very ripe and sweet wines, it is slowly delivering a fruitier and fresher face; Syrahs that are now more enjoyable for fans of the northern Rhône.
Of the more than 200,000 hectares of vineyards planted across Argentina, only 12,809ha are given over to Syrah, and more than 90% of these grow under the intense sun in Mendoza and San Juan. In lower (and therefore warmer) zones, the wines will usually feel too rich and sweet for Rhône lovers: there’s ample ripeness and juiciness but also a lack of acidity. For the best and most elegant examples you must climb the mountains.
In high-altitude vineyards, the temperature drops and the poorest soils allow for more structured wines. The foothills of the Andes in San Juan, as well as in the Uco Valley or some parts of luján de Cuyo, are home to some of the best Syrahs in Argentina – more precise in their fruit and more vibrant in their acidity, sometimes with those spicy, mineral and savoury charcuterie or bacon fat tones that one tends to associate with northern Rhône examples.
From a small organic vineyard on the heights of Gualtallary, this is a made in a ‘natural’ style...
Grapes are taken from Tulum, Sonda and Pedernal, giving a complete example of the San Juan...
Marked by a powerful palate full of ripe flavours, yet with a structure of tannins and acidity that...
From a young vineyard planted in 2006 in Los Arboles, this is co-fermented with 3% Viognier...
Produced from vines planted in 1999, the first in this area of Patagonia, this is full of meaty...
Artisanal producer Santiago Salgado buys Syrah grapes for this wine from a small 15-year-old...
True to the style of the wines from Lagarde, this is a Syrah generous in sweet spices, dried fruits...
Generous aromas of charcuterie, ripe fruit and herbal notes, this Syrah is surprisingly young for its...
From one of the highest areas of Luján de Cuyo, at 1,050m above sea level, this Syrah is juicy and...
A very good example of the Decero house style, this is a polished Syrah with a soft texture, lively...
Passionate Wine, Diverso, Gualtallary Mendoza 2012
Finca Las Moras, Gran Syrah, San Juan 2011
Luca, Laborde Double Select, La Consulta, Uco Valley 2013
Trapiche, Iscay, Uco Valley 2011
Bodegas del Fin del Mundo, Newen Reservado, San Patricio del Chañar, Patagonia 2012
Finca Las Payas, Juanito, San Rafael, Mendoza 2014
Lagarde, Perdriel, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza 2013
Mauricio Lorca, Opalo, Vista Flores, Mendoza, 2010
Caligiore, Syrah, Ugarteche, Lujan de Cujo, Mendoza 2013
Decero, Syrah, Agrelo, Lujan de Cujo, Mendoza 2012
But we must also cast an eye to the south. Young vines in valleys like Neuquén and Rio Negro also give fragrant and fresh examples, thanks to the Patagonian winds that temper the warm climate. True, these are simpler than the best Syrahs from high-altitude Mendoza, but they are still generous in fruit flavours and creamy in texture.
This movement to fresher, lighter wines is a recent phenomenon, so advances are most evident in the most recent vintages. With few exceptions, look for wines from 2012 onwards, where you can taste the progress of Argentinian Syrah.
