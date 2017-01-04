Here's the top 10 tasted by our expert in the last 12 months...

William Kelley’s top American fine wines of 2016

2016 has been a year filled with great wines and thrilling tastings, so singling out my top 10 was always going to be a challenge.

For the most part, I’ve focussed on fully-mature bottles of striking quality, but I’ve also taken the opportunity to single out a few of my favourite producers, several wines that may be somewhat under-the-radar, and one or two of some historical significance.

Admittedly, the list below is California-heavy. But expect to see more from Oregon and Washington for 2017…