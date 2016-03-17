Birthday Champagne: Eight wines to celebrate with

Decanter's content director, John Stimpfig, went along to the annual London Champagne tasting to sample the offering and choose his top eight Champagnes - perfect for a birthday or special occasion.

Last week saw the annual Champagne tasting in London with more than 60 brands showing their wares. The Comité Champagne (formerly CIVC) also used the event to confirm that the UK remains their biggest export market, which it has been since 1996.

The eight wines feature a ‘heart-stoppingly good’ Pol Roger Blanc de Blancs 2008, ‘a supremely seductive’ Alfred Gratien 2006, Cuvée Paradis Brut and a ‘classic and classy’ Louis Roederer Rosé 2010.

Birthday Champagne: Eight of the best