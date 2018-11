Light and fresh like a Fino, Manzanilla is aged close to the coast in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, where it gains a distinctive salty tang...

Initially made as for Fino. The difference is that it has to be aged in a solera in Sanlúcar de Barrameda. The humid sea air encourages a denser layer of flor; the sea is said to provide a salty character to the delicate wine.

Manzanilla Sherries to try:

