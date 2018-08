Decanter's tasting team pick out some long-lived Champagnes that will stand the test of time...

Champagnes to lay down

Winston Churchill may have done it with his 1911s, but laying down Champagne isn’t always top of our minds when celebrating comes first.

But good Champagne repays cellaring, and the best can still be delicious decades later. Here are our top recommendations for Champagnes to lay down.

You might also like: