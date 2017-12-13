French Crémant such as Crémant de Loire and Crémant de Bourgogne can offer good value versus Champagne and a different style to Prosecco. Decanter's Tasting team make some recommendations...

French Crémant sparkling wines can be produced in specific regions across the country, including the Loire, Burgundy and Limoux. The grape varieties allowed depend on each region’s production rules.

Crémants are made using the ‘traditional method’ – the same method used for Champagne where the second fermentation takes place in the bottle. Grape varieties vary, depending on locality. Chenin Blanc dominates Crémant de Loire, while Pinot Noir and Chardonnay form the backbone of Burgundy Crémant.

Retailers have picked up on Crémant in a bigger way in 2017, partly reflecting the wines’ ability to offer value-for-money but also as a way of extending ranges of sparkling wine beyond Champagne, Prosecco and Cava.

Wines updated 13th December 2017. Recommendations by Decanter’s tasting team.

French Crémant sparkling wines to try:

Where in France produces Crémant?

Those wishing to use the term ‘Crémant’ in their region have to get clearance from France’s national appellation body; an often joyless, bureaucratic procedure that can take years to reach fruition.

The latest to go through this has been Crémant de Savoie, which was authorised by France’s INAO appellation body in 2014.

Seven other Crémant appellations already existed, and these are:

Crémant de Bordeaux

Crémant de Bourgogne

Crémant d’Alsace

Crémant de Loire

Crémant de Die (Rhône)

Crémant de Jura

Crémant de Limoux (Languedoc-Roussillon)

Can you age Crémant?

As so often in wine, there isn’t a hard and fast rule about this. That said, you would generally expect a good quality Champagne to out-live a good quality Crémant.

‘Crémants generally have a higher pH and phenolic content than Champagne, with low levels of both being crucial for longevity in sparkling wine,’ said Rob MacCulloch MW, in this response to a query on ageing Crémant.

