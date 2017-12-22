Port is the quintessential Christmas drink for many, and there are various styles to choose from. Decanter's tastings team and fortified wine specialist Richard Mayson highlight top Christmas Port recommendations...

Christmas Port recommendations:

Whether your preferred style is a nutty tawny, a fruity LBV, a bargain single-quinta or a sledgehammer vintage Port, the sheer variety of fortified wines produced in the Douro region of Portugal should be celebrated.

Below, our experts have picked out some great examples at various price-points that should be on your Christmas Port wishlist.

Top Ports for Christmas

Updated 22/12/17

