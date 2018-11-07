Sitting between Amontillado and Oloroso, Palo Cortado is traditionally a product of natural flor deficiencies, making it one of the rarest Sherry styles...

Palo Cortado combines the aromatics of an Amontillado with the fuller structure of an Oloroso.

Traditionally it began life as a Fino, but casks that failed to develop a complete covering of flor were fortified to 17-18% to kill it off, and then aged oxidatively like an Oloroso. The results can be buttery and nutty, with a full body, dried fruits and a salty tang.

Top-rated Palo Cortado Sherry:

