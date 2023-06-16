Burgundy in Paris: Top restaurants, bars and shops

Whether heavy-hitting grands crus, low-intervention up-and-comers, or back-vintage bottles are what you’re after, when it comes to drinking great Burgundy in France, there’s absolutely no need to leave country’s beautiful capital city (though we’d definitely recommend a trip down to Dijon or Beaune, should your stay allow it). Curious where to go? Check out eight of the best places to drink Burgundy in Paris, from budget-friendly bistros to fancier fine dining establishments.

6 Rue de l’Odéon, 75006

As the name implies, Ambassade de Bourgogne is a great place to start when looking for Burgundy in Paris. This part wine bar, part wine shop is the only establishment exclusively dedicated to Burgundian wines in the City of Lights, and its quaint Left Bank location offers a quiet reprieve for enjoying your bounty. The 26-page wine list boasts a number of offerings, from young up-and-comers such as Berthaut-Gerbet to long-standing classics such as Gouges, Roumier and more. The bar offers a handful of small bites, though we’d recommend not arriving too hungry – the wine is the star of the show. Ambassade de Bourgogne is open seven days a week, with hours from 10am to 11pm on Tuesday through Saturday and shorter hours on Sunday and Monday.

1 Rue de la Banque, 75002

Situated inside the breathtaking Galerie Vivienne, Caves Legrand has been serving wine lovers within its four gorgeous walls since 1880. Now spearheaded by Arnaud Tronche, formerly of Racines in New York, the bar/cave’s programme is better than ever – and a plethora of Burgundian gems is just waiting to be discovered. While some off-the-beaten-path bottles can be found, the selection at Caves Legrand definitely errs on the more traditional side of things, and while the offerings aren’t cheap, the ambiance is absolutely worth it. In addition to the on-site restaurant, La Table des Caves, the wine shop portion of Caves Legrand doubles as a wine bar, offering light snacks, by-the-glass-pours, and reasonable corkage fees.

41 Rue de Lille, 75007

For elevated French cuisine and extensive Burgundian wine offerings served up in a stunning Art Nouveau-inspired space – or a charming ‘secret’ garden, should you prefer –Les Climats is just the ticket. This Michelin star restaurant, located in the former Maison des Dames des Postes, offers refined-yet-innovative takes on traditional French fare, with menu offerings based on seasonal availability of products. The restaurant’s stunning stained glass windows and ornate brass fixtures are only outdone by the massive glass-walled cellars, which are naturally where the stars of the show are housed. Fair warning, a meal at Les Climats isn’t the cheapest, but it promises to be one of your most memorable.

7 Rue Lobineau, 75006

Known for its sister establishments in New York and London, the Paris output of La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels was the original wine-focused opening of the Experimental Group. Located just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Saint-Germain Market, this Left Bank wine bar offers a sultry, dimly lit ambiance for enjoying a variety of wines – solid Burgundy offerings included. Spearheaded by the talented Fabien Suquet – who traded the City of Lights’ post for New York’s popular location – La Compagnie’s 600 carefully curated selections promise to please a variety of preferences. Small, tapas-style bites are also available; open from 6pm to 1am daily (a serious win for those looking for somewhere to drink late-night on Sundays or Mondays).

22 Av. Victor Hugo, 75116

Established in 1999, Lavinia has been a staple wine purveyor for Parisian wine lovers for over two decades. Now spearheaded by Charlotte Servant, daughter of founder Matthieu Le Priol, Lavinia presents an impressive selection of over 6,500 wines and spirits sourced from 30 different countries, with 340+ references hailing from Burgundy. While certainly a great place to stock up on bottles to bring home, Lavinia also offers a space to enjoy purchases on-site, no corkage fee required – a rare feat to find amongst Paris’ wine scene. Heads up: While numerous past articles reference Lavinia’s 2nd arrondissement location, the shop has since moved to the city’s posh 16th arrondissement.

19 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 75011

Nearly all wine industry professionals will agree – when it comes to drinking great wine (Burgundy included) in Paris, there’s no better restaurant to visit than Vantre. Founded by Canada-born Marco Pelletier, formerly the head sommelier at Tallivent and Epicure at the Hotel Le Bristol, Vantre first opened its doors in 2016 and has been captivating the hearts of wine lovers ever since. The bar’s Bible-like wine list boasts a jaw-dropping amount – around 3,000 references (with a similar quantity off the list) – including current releases, back vintages and large formats from natural-focused producers and classic estates alike. Come hungry, come thirsty – just don’t come on Saturday or Sunday, as the restaurant is closed on weekends.

13 Rue Ternaux, 75011

Originally from northern France, chef Olivier Gaslain established Le Villaret in Paris’ 11th arrondissement back in 1992. For the past three decades, his bistro-inspired, seasonally-focused French fare has garnered the attention of locals and visitors alike – though the restaurant’s wine list is of equal renown. Today, Le Villaret’s list offers approximately 1,000 references, a good number of which hail from Burgundy. Fair warning, the menu leans meat heavy, so a call in advance to ask about dietary restrictions is recommended. (The space is pretty tiny, so reservations are encouraged regardless.)

13 Rue des Petits Champs, 75001

Willi’s Wine Bar has found itself atop Best Parisian Wine Bar lists for decades, and it’s really no surprise why. Tucked away on the Rue des Petits Champs, this diamond in the rough offers a place to drink seriously good wine at a not-so-serious price, and in a part of town rather overrun by tourist traps, no less. Originally from England, Mark Williamson opened Willi’s – which is named after a former neighbourhood dog – back in 1980. While the focus has long been on Rhône wines, an extensive offering of well-priced Burgundy is never in lack. Stop by after your jaunt at the Louvre, or simply stop in for a bottle before hitting the Tuileries to make the most out of this beautiful-yet-touristy part of town.

