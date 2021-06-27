Decanter’s dream destination: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

If you want to see an example of technology genuinely making the world better, the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is happy to oblige. The boutique luxury hotel has introduced an in-room ‘Champagne Please’ button – press it and a bespoke Champagne trolley appears at your door. That’s sparkling room service…

Located 45 minutes from Paris, the hotel also boasts a Champagne Concierge. Hotel guests can arrange exclusive tastings and tailor-made cellar visits at nearby Champagne houses. Going behind behind the scenes of both the great Champagne marques and small artisan producers and growers, it’s a chance to really experience the winemaking secrets of the region.

You can also rent one of the hotel’s electric bicycles for a pedal-powered tour around the nearby vineyards, as well as visiting neighbouring villages such as Hautvillers. Other options include a guided vineyard tour in an open-top electric Cabriolet, boat excursions on the Marne river or a hot air balloon trip over the Montagne de Reims.

When you’ve finished exploring the vineyards and cellars, the hotel offers plenty of options for rest and relaxation. The 47 rooms and suites – all with vineyard views – combine chic French style with luxury and comfort.

The well-equipped Spa offers custom Biologique Recherche facials and KOS PARIS body treatments, including massages and couples treatments. There’s also a yoga studio, sauna and hammam. Its calming pool has great views over the surrounding Champagne vineyards and the Marne Valley.

Wine and dine

Finally, when you’re hungry the hotel has a choice of two restaurants, both overseen by chef Jean-Denis Rieubland. More casual, Le Bellevue showcases locally sourced produce in a range of French dishes. Choices on the seasonal menu might include jambon de Reims, baked cod with Champagne sauce or beef tenderloin with pan-fried artichokes.

Meanwhile, the Michelin-starred Le Royal offers multi-course tasting menus, starting from €140, featuring Champagne pairing. Expect ambitious gastronomic dishes such as red scorpion fish with bouillabaisse consomme, fennel in olive oil and saffron rouille or Aubrac beef filet with caviar, sour cream and thyme jus, asparagus and puffed potatoes.

For room rates and availability visit Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa