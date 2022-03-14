Genoa city guide: Where to wine and dine

Antica Trattoria Sa’ Pesta

A real local institution, this historic corner specialises in farinata (chickpea pancake) and vegetable pies (torte) with chard, onion or artichoke, cooked in a wood-burning oven. Take away a few slices or better still, proceed to the simple green and white dining rooms where other traditional dishes on the menu range from cod fritters to tripe, minestrone and Ligurian-style rabbit with olives and herbs.

sapesta.it +39 010 2468336

Trattoria dell’Acciughetta

With its fresh, contemporary style, driftwood decor and young team, this place is a firm favourite with the locals. The menu of imaginative dishes consists mainly of seasonal seafood combined with Ligurian herbs and veg but also braised veal cheek or trofie pasta with homemade pesto, and there’s an enticing range of wines from small producers. The interior is tiny but there are more tables outside on the piazza.

acciughetta.it +39 010 8693918

Il Genovese

Best known for its delicious pesto (co-owner Roberto Panizza actually conceived the Pesto World Championships) this delightful trattoria serves some of the city’s best pesto with homemade gnocchi and trofie or trenette pasta, alongside a menu of other genoese specialities. Try the fried starters or the beef meatballs and cheese from the rare Cabannina cattle – and don’t miss the cheesecake made with tangy prescinsêua cheese and Ligurian sour orange.

www.ilgenovese.com +39 010 8692937

Cantina Storica Culturale Janua

Andrea Bruzzone, who is largely to thank for the Val Polcèvera DOC, renovated this 16th century cellar in Genoa’s old town both as a place to sell his wines and for the pupitres holding his traditional-method Janua (Bianchetta Genovese and Vermentino). Along with his wines, you can find Bruzzone’s inviting range of liqueurs cold-macerated with Ligurian flavours including basil, hazelnuts, roses and citrus fruits.

andreabruzzonevini.it +39 010 3757025

Ombre Rosse

The spacious courtyard garden, unusual in Genoa’s old town, would be reason enough to come here – add to that a cosy interior, friendly service and a traditional menu with numerous vegetarian and vegan dishes with produce from small suppliers, plus an excellent array of Ligurian wines including rarities like the white Cimixà, and it’s a must.

facebook.com/OmbreRosse.Ge +39 010 2757608

Bar degli Asinelli

Join the locals at this simple, old-fashioned wine bar for an evening aperitivo of Corochinato, Genova’s historical aromatised wine, served with fragrant and plentiful focaccia. Made to a secret recipe involving an infusion of 18 herbs and white wine originally from the Coronata subzone of Valpolcevera, it’s refreshing and tasty with a slice of lemon or as a spritz.

[No website] Via Canneto il Lungo 78R +39 010 2468703

Pesciolino

An excellent contemporary seafood restaurant attached to the Best Western Plus City hotel, though under separate management. Chef Mirco specialises in fresh takes on typical seafood for a menu that might include octopus in a curry bun or prawn-filled pasta with a creamy smoked almond sauce. Focaccia, pasta, bread and desserts are homemade and the extensive wine list has a good choice of Ligurian labels.

locandapesciolino.it +39 010 5532131

Cantine Matteotti

Host Danilo Cavo has created the perfect balance between relaxation and refinement at his wine bar in Genova’s historic centre with wooden floors, a marble bar and velvet stools. The impressive, mostly Italian wine list is complemented by a small but appealing menu of dishes such as pesto lasagne, leek pie and crostini with burrata and anchovies.

facebook.com/Cantine-Matteotti-288391021291750 +39 010 8687000

MOG – Mercato Orientale Genova

Coming as quite a surprise among the high-street stores of Via XX Settembre, this historic food market gathers all the best of genoese gastronomy under one roof. Browse the stalls then make for the MOG food hall at the heart of the market and settle at the wine bar corner for a DIY dispenser tasting of local wines. Events include producer-led wine evenings every first and third Thursday of the month.

moggenova.it +39 010 8973000

GM Luico

A tiny shop dating from 1855 specialising in corks and other wine, olive oil and beer-making paraphernalia. Though the Luico family now only handcraft corks for unusual formats, they once made them all themselves from Ligurian cork oak. You can still see some of the old equipment and the various stages involved.

luicoenologia.com +39 010 588445