Travel: Florence and Chianti Classico

See Decanter's insider's guide to the best places to eat, drink and stay when visiting Florence and Chianti Classico...

Florence (Firenze) is the capital of the Tuscan region, and what better place to start your Tuscan adventures. It offers great places to eat as well as stunning art and architecture.

How to get there:

By plane to Florence: 2 hours direct from London Gatwick and City airports. By plane to Pisa: 2 hours direct from London Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports, then connect to Florence by bus, train or taxi.

Florence: Where to stay, shop, eat and relax

Hotels

Hotel Best Western Palazzo Ognissanti

A moderately priced, clean and simple 4-star hotel conveniently located near the main train station and within 10 minutes’ walk to the Uffizi, Ponte Vecchio and Duomo. Staff are friendly and helpful, and the breakfast good. Ask for a room that doesn’t face onto the street or you’ll hear Vespas zoom past all night. www.palazzoognissantihotel.com

Hotel David

A clean, comfortable, 3-star hotel just across the river, about a 15-minute walk from the centre (a bus stops right in front of the hotel to take you into town). Friendly, helpful staff will help you make reservations and bookings during your stay in Florence. davidhotel.com

The Westin Excelsior

Named the best hotel in Florence for many years, the Westin is the ultimate destination for those wanting to experience Florence’s elegant, old-world grandeur. It’s located on the river Arno, and convenient for getting to all of the city’s historic hot spots. westinflorence.com

Restaurants

Coquinarius

Dishes have been modernised, yet stay true to traditional Tuscan flavours. Start with goat’s cheese with pepper jelly on Tuscan bread, stuffed zucchini, or raw vegetables with anchovy garlic dip. For mains, try the ravioli with duck sauce, or pumpkin and pesto pasta. For dessert, walk across the street to Grom, the city’s best ice cream parlour, www.grom.it, www.coquinarius.it

Il Pizzaiuolo

The best place in Florence to satisfy a pizza craving – and locals agree. Oven-baked with a range of delicious toppings, from traditional margherita to more special aubergine and artichoke, it is worth returning to try them all. Expect long queues at dinner time. ilpizzaiuolo.com

Trattoria da Burde

A 10-minute taxi ride outside of Florence’s historical centre, this family-owned trattoria is an absolute must to experience authentic, home-cooked Tuscan cuisine, such as juicy bistecca alla Fiorentina, flame-grilled to perfection. In October, order the schiacciata con l’uva, a slowcooked grape pie. The exclusively Tuscan wine list has been crafted by owner, sommelier champion and blogger Andrea Gori (above). Lunch only. www.burde.it

Wine Bars

Frescobaldi

Elegant and romantic, this bar serves solely Frescobaldi wines. Almost all are available by the glass and there are plenty to try. Taste the Remole, Mormoreto and Castelgiocondo Riserva. Frescobaldi has recently opened a wine bar and restaurant in luxury department store Harrods, in London. frescobaldi.it

Fuori Porta

Small and charming with a serious and large list that covers all Italy’s wine regions and famous wine producers at a fair price. Also stocks a library of vintages. Heaven for anyone looking to learn about classic Italian wines. fuoriporta.it

Volpi et l’Uva

Hidden in a small square near the Ponte Vecchio, this bar is named after one of Aesop’s fables, The Fox and the Grapes. It specialises in top-quality wines from smaller producers across Italy, as well as new grape varieties and regions. Come here to taste local wines such as Cortona and Montecucco. levolpieluva.com

Shops

Enoteca Bonatti

Ask any serious local wine lover the best place for an extensive range and the most reasonable price and they will direct you to Bonatti. It’s a 20-minute walk outside the historical centre, but is worth the trek. There are wines from every region in Italy, with a bias toward smaller, high-quality estates. enotecabonatti.it

La Sorgente delle Delizie

This tiny boutique near the Duomo is the only central wine shop that won’t overcharge you. You can find the classics here but also gems from smaller regions, too. Owner Leonardo Lapomarda ships the wines anywhere in the world, so you can save space in your suitcase for pasta and shoes. 30, Via Cavour Camillo Benso.

Mercato San Lorenzo

The city’s most important market, located by Basilica San Lorenzo. You can find cheese, meats, fish, fresh pasta, canned and bottled delicacies and, of course, Tuscan wines. Open Monday to Saturday, 7am-2pm. Piazza di San Lorenzo.

Six of the best Chianti estates to visit

The wineries of Chianti are on the doorstep of the city of Florence. Here are six recommendations for where to visit:

Lanciolla, Chianti Colli Fiorentini

Just 15 minutes from Florence, Lanciola has an extensive list of wines to taste. Top of my list was the Terricci, IGT Toscana; the 2001 is just about ready to drink, boasting captivating black olive notes. lanciola.it

Malenchini, Chianti Colli Fiorentini

This beautiful family-owned winery is 20 minutes from Florence – you can even see the Duomo from the 11th century watchtower. Classic wines from a property once belonging to the Medici family. malenchini.it

Petreto, Chianti Colli Fiorentini

Winemaker Alessandro Fonseca has ignored tradition and planted mainly French grapes. His white wine, Podere Sassaie, is a blend of his best grapes each year. He also makes the Sauternesesque, Pouriture Noble, which is gaining cult status. Tel: +39 (0)55 651 9021

Torre a Cona, Chianti Colli Fiorentini

This neo-classical 17th century villa has been authentically restored and renovated. It offers 10 apartments to rent during the summer as well as organised wine tastings. Try the Terre di Cino IGT Toscana and Vin Santo.

villatorreacona.com

Candialle, Chianti Classico

This new winery is headed up by a husband and wife team from Finland

and Germany, who are very modern in their viticulture, winemaking and marketing. Their IGT Toscanas Ciclope and Pli are well worth tasting. candialle.com

Rignana, Chianti Classico

A small, family-run winery dating back to the 12th century, producing a Rosato, Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Riserva. While the winemaker’s techniques are modern, his wines are traditional and old-world in style. rignana.it