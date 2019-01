Getting to know Chianti Classico is all in the detail. Monty Waldin traverses Tuscany’s hillsides discovering its slopes, soils and Sangiovese styles...

Tuscany’s Renaissance artists depicted every nuance of Chianti Classico’s landscape – the subtle changes in light and shade across its vineyards, olive groves and towns. They would be stunned that Chianti Classico bottles are so randomly ordered on contemporary wine merchants’ shelves.

Scroll down for Monty Waldin’s top wine from each village in Chianti Classico

See Monty Waldin’s top wine from each village in Chianti Classico

You may also like