Ten of the best Italian vineyards & terroirs

Ian D’Agata selects his star vineyard sites across Italy, and we include wine recommendations from Decanter's expert tasters.



Originally published in the May 2016 issue of Decanter magazine

For the most part Italy is nirvana for wine terroiristes; the country has always been associated with myriad specific terroirs linked to unique wines.

In ancient Roman times, many wines were distinguished by their place of growth on a slope or hill: hence, Gauranum (top), Faustianum (middle) and Falernum (foot).

Scroll down to see the top Italian vineyards and wine recommendations

