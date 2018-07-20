Best Italian wines: A selection of the greatest

Italy is home to myriad wine styles and thousands of native grape varieties, as well as top estates that often produce several different bottlings. Below is a selection of the best Italian wines, based on reviews by our experts, with full tasting notes on each wine available exclusively to Premium members.

TAGS:

If you’ve ever wondered what the best Italian wines are then take a look at our list below, drawn from our ever-growing database of wine reviews.

This is a list of some of the greatest wines tasted by Decanter’s experts…

More articles exclusively for Decanter Premium members:

Future wine legends: Decanter 100-point wines

Piedmont new releases: Full report

Comparing Tignanello and Solaia

Tasting Amarone history: Six vintages of Bertani back to 1958