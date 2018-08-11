There are seriously underrated wines in Italy’s hot south if you know where to look, says Susan Hulme MW, who selects a few examples from 10 of her favourite producers.

Southern Italy rightly has a value-for-money reputation, but it also has the potential to rival great wine regions, thanks to a warm Mediterranean climate, distinctive and characterful grape varieties and a long history of winemaking that goes back to the time of ancient Greece and Rome.

Yet as recently as the mid-1990s, southern Italian wines were still languishing in the doldrums.

Happily, in the last 20 years, much has begun to change; new sub-zones like Campi Flegrei DOC, Cilento and Paestum have created a buzz alongside the historically famous DOCGs of Fiano di Avellino and Taurasi, and the recently trendy Etna DOC. It is clear the south has a very strong hand to play.

Scroll down for Susan Hulme MW’s wine picks from 10 of her favourite Southern Italy producers

