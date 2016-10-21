For wine and food lovers, this city never stops, offering unforgettable gourmet experiences from Michelin-starred dining rooms and BYO bistros to street stall noodles...

Best Hong Kong restaurants

Fresh, sustainable, organic produce, simply yet skilfully prepared. A favourite among locals since it opened in 2009. Try the razor clams, slow-cooked ribs or tea-smoked duck. www.thechairmangroup.com

Expensive but worth it. The restaurant uses only the best ingredients and it remains a favourite haunt for tycoons and local celebrities. www.fooklammoon-grp.com

Part art gallery, part restaurant, Duddell’s offers delicious modern Cantonese food. Wonderful dim sum and seafood dishes are highly recommended (braised abalone, lobster with scallions and sea cucumber with black truffle sauce). www.dudells.co

There are numerous options for good ramen in Hong Kong but none are as well located (the IFC mall in Central) as Gogyo, and none offer the burnt miso broth made with charred pig fat. An unforgettable, hearty soup. Doesn’t take reservations. www.ifc.com.hk/shop/gogyo

5. Luk Yu Teahouse

An institution since 1933, as popular among locals as it is with tourists. The atmosphere is nostalgic and the dim sum is delicious. +852 2523 5464

ON won its first Michelin star a year after opening, for its modern European dishes with a Mediterranean twist from chef Philippe Orrico in a relaxed, sophisticated setting on the 28th floor of a new building in Central. The team includes sommelier Nicolas Deneux, formerly of Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Pigeon, slow-cooked egg and amazing cheese are drawcards. www.ontop.hk

7. Mak’s Noodle

My go-to place for the best won ton noodle soup in Central, with chewy noodles and thin skinned shrimp dumplings and the most delicious broth. +852 2854 3810

8. Howard’s Gourmet

A new and hugely popular, modern Cantonese restaurant with private rooms only, and a fixed menu for lunch and dinner. Opened last December by the Lai Sun group, which also owns some of the best restaurants in Hong Kong including Otto e Mezzo, China Tang, Beefbar, Rozan and Wagyu Takumi. www.howardsgourmet.com

A trendsetter in the emerging Kennedy Town district, serving simple, well-prepared, authentic bistro fare with no corkage fee. www.piccoloconcepts.com/bistro-du-vin

A Michelin three-starred dining experience for the adventurous, where progressive Chinese cuisine meets modern European techniques. www.boinnovation.com

More restaurant recommendations: