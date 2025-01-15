Sipping paradise in the Maldives: Best resorts for wine lovers

Picture this: a swirl of 2005 Bordeaux in your glass, the soothing lull of ocean waves as your soundtrack, a soft sea breeze brushing your skin, and a sky alight with brilliant hues of orange and pink. The Maldives transforms wine appreciation into an extraordinary sensory journey, far beyond its famed turquoise waters.

A growing number of luxury resorts have elevated their offerings, creating immersive experiences for everyone from novices who appreciate a thoughtfully curated wine selection to seasoned enthusiasts seeking a relaxing vacation far from vineyards and cellar tours.

These islands, renowned for their idyllic beauty, now cater to wine aficionados with some of the most distinguished programs in the world. Whether you’re just beginning to explore wine or are a connoisseur in search of rare vintages, the Maldives delivers a spectrum of opportunities to indulge your passion. Resorts have designed wine programs that include everything from approachable, sustainable selections for easy enjoyment to expansive cellars housing rare labels from Bordeaux, Burgundy and beyond. Guests can enjoy casual pairings by the beach, private sommelier-led tastings or extravagant dinners with expertly chosen wine flights.

For those newer to wine, the focus on variety and internationality elevates the island experience. Many resorts prioritise accessibility, offering extensive by-the-glass menus and food-pairing discoveries that demystify wine’s complexities. For experts, the Maldives offers the chance to discover memorable bottles in unparalleled settings, such as underground cellars, overwater restaurants or secluded beach set-ups. Beyond the glass, these resorts embrace innovation, with wine-themed encounters like wine gazing under the stars and winemaker dinners to more unique beverage offerings like garden-to-glass cocktail creations and fine rum and sake selections.

The Maldives’ wine culture has blossomed into a cornerstone of its luxury offerings, blending world-class expertise with the barefoot relaxation of island life. Below, we highlight a selection of the best resorts for wine lovers, picked for their location, superior hospitality, accommodation and wine experiences, which cater to enthusiasts at every stage of their journey.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Shaviyani Atoll, Maldives

Paradise found in the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa seamlessly blends notable wine experiences, culinary excellence and a world-class rum collection to create an unforgettable escape. With 60 expansive beach and overwater villas, each featuring private pools and personalised ‘Thakuru’ butler service, the resort caters to couples, families and wine enthusiasts alike.

The wine program is a standout, anchored by a cellar boasting over 2,000 bottles, including iconic Bordeaux first growths like 2005 Chateau Latour or Mouton Rothschild to Italy’s greats like Tignanello and Biondi-Santi. During peak periods, patrons can indulge in daily tastings, winemaker dinners or curated wine-pairing menus, available in the Wine Room or from the privacy of their villa. For casual sips, the resort offers 12 wines by the glass daily, ensuring an approachable yet elevated immersion into wine.

Complementing the wine offering is the resort’s rum bar ‘Rum Baan’, showcasing an impressive collection of over 100 rums. Guests can savour these neat or in expertly crafted cocktails, or partake in the interactive garden-to-glass cocktail making activity, selecting fresh herbs from the JW Garden to elevate their creations.

Dining is a journey in itself, with five restaurants offering diverse culinary explorations. Highlights include the traditional Japanese specialties and mouth-watering grills at Hashi & Shio, Thai cuisine in the not-to-be-missed treetop restaurant Kaashi, the traditional Malafaaiy beach dinner celebrating local flavours, personalised dining under the stars and floating breakfast from your private pool, complete with Devaux Champagne.

For families, the Little Griffins Kids’ Club is a resort staple with long opening hours and countless activities for little ones, while an adult-only infinity pool and Spa by JW offer the sanctuaries one would expect of a remote, luxury getaway.

With its world-class wine cellar, rum collection and inspired dining, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers refined indulgence in a breathtaking island setting.

How to get there

The resort is a scenic 55-minute seaplane transfer from Malé International Airport, providing stunning aerial views of the Maldives’ turquoise waters. Expect to be warmly greeted with music, a Maldivian-crafted necklace, cooling towels and drink.

Velaa Private Island

Noonu Atoll, Maldives

Velaa Private Island stands out as a beacon of indulgence and sophistication in the Maldives. Conceived by Czech entrepreneur Jiri Smejc as a personal passion project, this exclusive retreat is as much a sanctuary of privacy as it is a celebration of world-class hospitality.

Tucked away in the pristine Noonu Atoll, Velaa comprises 47 meticulously designed villas, including overwater residences and the ultra-secluded Romantic Pool Residence accessible only by boat. With a guest-to-staff ratio of 1:8, every detail is curated to exceed expectations.

The wine program at Velaa is among the most distinguished in the Maldives, boasting a cellar with over 1,500 labels, including rare vintages from Bordeaux and Burgundy and cult favourites from California. Overseen by the resort’s team of expert sommeliers, the program includes personalised wine tastings, food and wine pairing experiences and access to exclusive vintages seldom found outside private collections. Likening to a James Bond-esque setting, a resort highlight is Velaa’s ‘Snow Cellar,’ an underground cellar maintaining perfect conditions for the island’s unique collection.

Dining at Velaa is equally exceptional. The resort’s signature restaurant, Aragu, redefines fine dining with its focus on contemporary European cuisine fused with Asian influences. Every dish is crafted to harmonise with Velaa’s wine offering, creating a symphony of flavours.

Beyond its culinary excellence, Velaa offers a host of bespoke activities, from golf on the Maldives’ only private island course to deep-sea diving in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the surrounding waters. The serene Velaa Spa, featuring treatments by My Blend by Clarins, offers an idyllic retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.

How to get there

Fly into Velana International Airport in Malé, Maldives, followed by a 45-minute seaplane transfer to the resort. Transfers can be arranged directly through the resort.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Baa Atoll, Maldives

Situated in the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a tranquil retreat that combines holistic wellness with a refined wine experience. With 69 luxurious beach and overwater villas, each featuring private pools and sweeping ocean views, this resort is a hideaway for wine lovers and wellness enthusiasts alike.

The resort’s wine program reflects its dedication to sustainability and quality, featuring a curated selection of organic and sustainable wines. Expect to find familiar super-premium labels like Louis Roederer and Prunotto alongside enticing island finds like Italy’s award-winning Cantina Terlano whites and Germany’s Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Riesling. Guests can partake in unique ‘wine gazing’ experiences in an intimate private cellar, perfect for exclusive dining with a personalised sommelier-led tasting menu. For sake lovers, don’t miss the chance to dine at The Pearl, the resort’s overwater Japanese restaurant, with generous sake pairings which elevate the culinary journey.

Complimenting its memorable food and beverage programme, The Westin focuses on wellness, offering visitors access to its stunning overwater Heavenly Spa, state-of-the-art gym, varied fitness programs from sunrise yoga and tennis to beach runs, in-room juicers for fresh orange juice (or a mimosa with wine fridges in each room) and its proprietary Heavenly Bed, designed to promote sleep and restoration. Guests can also immerse themselves in the vibrant underwater world of the Baa Atoll, renowned for its colourful coral reefs and one of the world’s largest concentrations of manta rays.

For travellers seeking an inspired blend of fine wine, sustainable luxury and rejuvenation, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort delivers an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impression long after your visit.

How to get there

The resort is a 35-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport, offering views of the Maldives’ idyllic islands. Visitors are welcomed with traditional music and a fresh welcome drink.

Constance Moofushi Maldives

South Ari Atoll

Part of the prestigious Constance Hotels & Resorts collection, Constance Moofushi Maldives blends barefoot luxury with exceptional hospitality in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Set on a private island in the South Ari Atoll, this all-inclusive resort is a haven for couples, honeymooners and discerning travellers seeking an unparalleled tropical escape.

The resort’s 110 villas, split between beach and water accommodations, are thoughtfully designed to complement the atoll’s natural beauty. From crystal-clear lagoons to powdery white sands, every aspect of Moofushi invites travellers to immerse themselves in its tranquil surroundings.

Constance Moofushi is celebrated for its innovative wine program. With over 200 wine labels meticulously curated from renowned regions worldwide, the offering is both comprehensive and approachable. The resort’s wine cellar, overseen by expert sommeliers, elevates guests’ journies through tastings, pairings and a deep dive into the world of fine wines. The team’s commitment to excellence has earned Moofushi accolades in international wine circles, including recognition on Star Wine List.

Dining at Moofushi is an adventure in itself, with a focus on marrying global flavours with local ingredients. The al fresco Jing Restaurant, perched over water, offers an exquisite pairing menu, where each dish is matched with wines that elevate every bite.

Beyond wine, guests can indulge in an array of experiences, from world-class diving in the South Ari Atoll’s marine-rich waters to spa treatments inspired by natural healing traditions. The resort’s ‘True by Nature’ philosophy is evident in every detail, ensuring a stay that is as authentic as it is indulgent.

How to get there

Fly into Velana International Airport in Malé, Maldives, followed by a 30-minute seaplane transfer to the island. Seaplane transfers can be arranged directly through the resort.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Nestled on a pristine island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is an oasis of luxury, offering a retreat from the world. Its 77 exclusive beach and overwater villas feature elegant, island-inspired design with personal butler service, each offering private pools and panoramic ocean views. Whether it’s a romantic escape or a multigenerational retreat, the resort combines refined living with unforgettable moments.

The standout feature for wine enthusiasts is Decanter, the resort’s underground wine cellar. Housing over 7,000 bottles from 650 labels spanning 23 countries, this gold-toned enclave offers one of the Maldives’ most diverse and prestigious collections. Highlights include 1755 Portuguese Madeira and 2014 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. Guests can savour these rare finds during private wine pairing dinners or curated tastings, where the executive chef and head sommelier craft unforgettable food and wine encounters.

In addition, the resort boasts The Whale Bar, known for its Champagne sabering ritual, and a rum bar with over 300 rums. Bespoke cocktails and a garden-to-glass program are also part of the elite beverage offerings.

With seven restaurants and two bars, personalised wellness programs and immersive activities like coral reef restoration and dolphin cruises, The St. Regis Maldives offers a perfect blend of luxury and world-class wine experiences.

How to get there

Accessible via a scenic 45-minute seaplane transfer from Malé International Airport. Expect to be greeted with sabered Champagne upon landing.

From vineyard to atoll: Behind the scenes wine logistics and training How do world-class wine experiences thrive on some of the planet’s most secluded islands? In the Maldives, wine logistics is a feat of precision, showcasing the dedication behind its luxury resort offerings. Fine wines are sourced from global hubs like Dubai and Singapore, stored under optimal conditions and shipped to Malé, the capital. From there, they are meticulously transported to resorts via seaplanes, dhonis (traditional Maldivian boats) or speedboats, ensuring minimal exposure to the region’s tropical heat and humidity. Once on-site, temperature-controlled cellars safeguard their delicate nature, so guests enjoy wines at their finest, no matter how remote the destination. Equally impressive is the focus on wine education and staff training. Many resorts invest in globally recognised programs like WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), offering certifications and hands-on training tailored to their teams. Resorts such as The St. Regis Maldives and Anantara Kihavah host on-site workshops led by sommeliers and distributors, alongside virtual courses to broaden expertise. Regular tastings and cultural sensitivity training help staff cater to diverse guest preferences, while advanced qualifications pave the way for career growth. This commitment ensures a seamless, refined wine experience that aligns with the Maldives’ reputation for unrivaled hospitality.

