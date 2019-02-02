Top Seville restaurants and wine bars

Visit this popular destination in southwestern Spain and you’ll be captivated by the vibrant food and wine scene, says Shawn Hennessey...

Seville’s premier upmarket fish and seafood restaurant. Juanlu Fernández and his team pay great attention to both freshness and quality, and the wine list of approximately 130 includes many international wines – unusual for Seville – with by-the-glass options changing monthly.

After many years of decline, Vermouth is making a big comeback. Owner Esteban Mújica makes his own from his secret recipe of herbs using a Sherry wine base, and is happy to tell you all about them, as well as the bar, and Seville, in excellent English.

Sherry heaven. Manuel Navarro’s tiny bar is a go-to place for a stunning range of more than 200 Sherries by the glass, and at reasonable prices. Pair with a selection of quality charcuterie, cheeses and some traditional tapas. +34 657 59 05 09

An eclectic menu and extensive wine list covering 42 DOs, many from lesser- known wine regions, with 35 available by the glass. This has become one of Seville’s top eating places since Argentinian Juan Tarquini opened here 15 years ago.

Come cocktail hour, put yourself in the capable hands of the expert bar staff here. It’s a great place to unwind before heading out on your evening tapeo, or makes an equally pleasant stop later on for a nightcap.

Seville’s first and only brew pub, offering six craft beers on tap (two guest), along with several bottled brews and a modest wine selection. Chef Dani Torres combines upscale bar food with updated Spanish classics to pair with your drink.

Casa Moreno

Abacerías are traditional food shops with a small bar inside, and nowhere is more charming (and delicious) than this one. The entire ‘kitchen’ is a toaster oven. It’s all about quality products and friendly service, including Emilio’s personal hand-written bills, which are one of the best souvenirs you will take home. +34 954 22 83 15

Nobody does local speciality pringá – a hot toasted bun of Ibérico pork heaven – better than Pedro and Angeles Romero, who run this cosy family bar, which is now into its third generation. Son Alejandro is responsible for their intriguing wine list.

Try before you buy. Stop and ask owner Ana Linares for a small private tasting (in English!). She specialises in Andalusian wines and her passion is infectious. Pair with quality charcuterie and cheeses, which she is happy to vaccuum-pack for you to take home.

Feria market

Seville’s oldest market has been transformed, with the trendy Lonja de Feria food court opening in the old fishmongers’ building, and other specialist food and wine shops throughout. Original market bar La Cantina, boasting a 13th-century stone wall backdrop, is the place for fish and seafood. +34 633 54 83 47

Shawn Hennessey is a writer and Sherry educator, offering exclusive food and wine experiences in her adopted city via www.sevillatapastours.com.

