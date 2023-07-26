The five best things to do in Piedmont

Piedmont is a captivating region brimming with diverse experiences: you can explore the rolling vineyards, indulge in wine tastings at world-renowned wineries, and savour the delectable delights of local cuisine. Continue reading for inspiration for an unforgettable trip.

Things to do in Piedmont

Explore Turin

Piedmont‘s capital, Turin, stands apart from the typical Venice-Florence-Rome tourist circuit, offering a more relaxed and authentic experience. Despite being lesser-known, Turin is a hidden gem, boasting sophistication and a rich cultural heritage. Its architecture ranges from impressive Baroque buildings to elegant Art Nouveau structures. The city houses a diverse array of museums, historic cafés, and an abundance of fantastic restaurants, where you can indulge in the region’s renowned wines and cuisine.

Discover Alba and its Surroundings

Alba, a delightful town in Piedmont, serves as an ideal base for exploring the nearby wine regions of Barolo, Barbaresco, and Roero. With its weekly markets and various shops, Alba exudes a charming atmosphere.

One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the region is by taking a leisurely walk from Alba to Barbaresco, following the picturesque Tanaro river and passing through famous vineyards. Covering approximately seven kilometres, this scenic route will lead you to Barbaresco, where you can treat yourself to a delicious lunch at the traditional Antica Torre trattoria. Alternatively, you can enjoy a wine tasting at the Enoteca del Barbaresco, which boasts an impressive selection of wines from 146 estates producing Barbaresco.

If your visit coincides with the autumn season, don’t miss the opportunity to hunt for Alba’s legendary white truffles while taking in the breathtaking landscape. Be sure to savour your truffle treasure finely shaved over a generous serving of Tajarin pasta tossed with butter and sage.

Places to Visit in Piedmont

Explore G.D. Vajra Winery

Perched above the charming town of Barolo, the G.D. Vajra estate is a must-visit destination. While advance reservations are necessary, you can look forward to a heartfelt reception and an exquisite vista showcasing the best of the Langhe region. The winery’s offerings include a delightful array of wines, ranging from the renowned Dolcetto and Barbera to the celebrated Barolo, along with the opportunity to discover the lesser-known but equally fascinating Freisa grape.

Sorpasso Winery: An Alpine Gem

For a unique and off-the-beaten-path experience, venture towards the quaint region of Carema, nestled along the border of Val d’Aosta. Prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking landscape of terraced vineyards that gracefully ascend the mountain foothills. To savour the essence of Alpine Nebbiolo crafted in this mesmerising setting, make your way to Sorpasso Winery, where the talented and promising winemakers, Vittorio Garda and Martina Ghirardo, who are at the helm of this budding winery, await to share their Alpine-inspired creations with you.

Where to eat in Piedmont

Dine at La Coccinella

‘One of my favourite restaurants, the cosy La Coccinella in Serravalle Langhe is worth the detour to Alta Langa.’ – Michaela Morris.

Nestled in the picturesque Serravalle Langhe, La Coccinella awaits as a true culinary gem in Piedmont. This charming family-owned restaurant, skilfully managed by the talented Dellaferrara brothers, effortlessly masters the roles of chef, maître d’, and sommelier, ensuring a seamless dining experience.

Get ready to embark on a journey of taste as you savour their soul-satisfying dishes, thoughtfully curated to delight your palate. To elevate the experience further, explore their extensive wine selection, expertly chosen to complement the culinary experience.

