Pinot Noir (red)

Pinot Noir is the classic grape of red burgundy, whose greatest wines are concentrated in the east and south-east-facing limestone hills of Burgundy's Côte d'Or.
This thin-skinned grape is a notoriously temperamental
variety, which
has proved difficult to grow in certain climates and soils. There’s no
other grape like Pinot Noir with its wonderfully heady
perfumes, and thrillingly pure, sweet, red berry flavours of raspberry,
loganberry, mulberry, cherry and strawberry. It takes well to French oak
and, in
bottle, develops truffley and gamey undertones. Along with Chardonnay
and Pinot Meunier, Pinot
Noir is one of the major grape varities in Champagne, and plantings of
Pinot in the region are even more extensive than those in Burgundy
itself. Despite its fickle
nature, it is a tribute to its desirability among consumers and
producers and it has inspired growers all over Europe and the New World.
What does it taste like?
- raspberry and strawberry
- cola spice, incense and game
PINOT NOIR is one of the most sensuously fragrant red grapes in the
world with a variety of scented aromas based on red berry characters
closest to raspberry and strawberry, and often tinged with incense and
cola-like (!) spice. It can be a little minty and vegetal but when ripe
usually tastes of raspberry or strawberry as well as cherry and, when
exotic, loganberry, mulberry and fraise du bois. If overripe, it becomes
jammy. As it matures in bottle, it often develops silky textures and
alluring undertones of truffles, game and leather.
Written by