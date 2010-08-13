Pinot Noir (red)

Pinot Noir is the classic grape of red burgundy, whose greatest wines are concentrated in the east and south-east-facing limestone hills of Burgundy's Côte d'Or.

This thin-skinned grape is a notoriously temperamental

variety, which

has proved difficult to grow in certain climates and soils. There’s no

other grape like Pinot Noir with its wonderfully heady

perfumes, and thrillingly pure, sweet, red berry flavours of raspberry,

loganberry, mulberry, cherry and strawberry. It takes well to French oak

and, in

bottle, develops truffley and gamey undertones. Along with Chardonnay

and Pinot Meunier, Pinot

Noir is one of the major grape varities in Champagne, and plantings of

Pinot in the region are even more extensive than those in Burgundy

itself. Despite its fickle

nature, it is a tribute to its desirability among consumers and

producers and it has inspired growers all over Europe and the New World.

What does it taste like?

raspberry and strawberry

cola spice, incense and game

PINOT NOIR is one of the most sensuously fragrant red grapes in the

world with a variety of scented aromas based on red berry characters

closest to raspberry and strawberry, and often tinged with incense and

cola-like (!) spice. It can be a little minty and vegetal but when ripe

usually tastes of raspberry or strawberry as well as cherry and, when

exotic, loganberry, mulberry and fraise du bois. If overripe, it becomes

jammy. As it matures in bottle, it often develops silky textures and

alluring undertones of truffles, game and leather.

Written by