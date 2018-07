We've put together a list of top-rated Sauvignon Blancs from around the world to pick up this summer, most coming in at under £20...

Sauvignon Blanc comes in many guises, from the chalky, herby whites of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé to the richer examples of both dry and sweet Bordeaux, not to mention the gooseberry-drenched New Zealand versions.

Below are some of the best Sauvignon Blancs tasted by our experts that you can pick up now. What’s more, most are available for under £20 per bottle.

Best Sauvignon Blanc to drink:

