Amid all the exceptional reds coming from Barolo, Chianti, Montalcino and Valpolicella, the most exceptional thing about Italian wine is its diversity — the number of appellations with their own local grape varieties and clones, unique winemaking practices and distinctive expressions of those grapes and the place.

International wine writer and educator Michaela Morris , who serves as the Regional Chair for Piedmont at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), helped guide an attentive audience at Vinitaly.USA 2026 through a sampling of the country’s diversity.

To do so, she highlighted six wines from among the 2026 DWWA medalists, each from a different denomination, for the fully booked tasting seminar at New York City’s Pier 36.

How Italian wines performed at DWWA 2026

The wines tasted spanned Prosecco, Friulano from Collio, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and a Vin Santo from Tuscany. (Image credit: Courtesy of Vinitaly.USA)

The options to choose from were vast: In the 2026 competition, which took place in London in May, Italian wines took home 144 medals across the top three tiers: 109 Gold , 29 Platinum and six of the 50 Best in Show medals. That was the second-highest total by country, following France.

These medallists were selected from around 17,000 wines from 58 countries, making DWWA the largest wine competition in the world. All the wines were blind-tasted in a rigorous three-stage judging process involving 245 international wine experts, including 63 Masters of Wine and 24 Master Sommeliers.

Tuscany was the most awarded in these three tiers, with Piedmont just behind. But, Morris said, ‘The region that really stood out was Trentino-Alto Adige , which had the most Platinum awards of any region in Italy, with nine.’

Another exciting result was that a Barbera , from Nizza, was named to the Best in Show list. ‘It’s not always just about the Barolos and Brunellos,’ said Morris.

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A bubbly beginning

With that, she kicked off the tasting with a sparkling wine from the Veneto region. This wasn’t a typical Prosecco, nor a high-end bottling from the famed Valdobbiadene-Conegliano area. ‘It’s from the other DOCG,’ said Morris. ‘We often forget about the smaller region of Asolo where you get some really lovely Proseccos as well.’

Asolo sits across the river from Valdobbiadene, is similarly hilly and has roughly the same permitted yields for the Superiore designation as its better-known neighbour. A large part of the difference is in the soils, which yield more delicate, mineral wines.

The Borgo Molino Motivo Millesimato Prosecco Asolo Superiore 2025 was one of four Proseccos that earned 95 points and a Gold medal (along with one Platinum) in 2026. The judges enjoyed its ‘fragrant potpourri, blossom and baked apple notes’ and ‘the peachy palate with its fine mousse and subtle mineral aftertaste’. The wine sparked the audience’s interest as well, prompting questions and enthusiastic comments.

The Decanter World Wine Awards medal levels Bronze (86–89 points): A well-made, sound and satisfying wine within its category.

A well-made, sound and satisfying wine within its category. Silver (90–94 points): A high-quality wine of excitement and personality within its category.

A high-quality wine of excitement and personality within its category. Gold (95–96 points): An outstanding and memorable wine within its category.

An outstanding and memorable wine within its category. Platinum (97+ points): Wines that have been awarded Gold can be promoted to this status by a panel of experienced judges, the Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs.

Wines that have been awarded Gold can be promoted to this status by a panel of experienced judges, the Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs. Best in Show: The ultimate accolade at DWWA. Only 50 of the Platinum winners are selected by the Co-Chairs for this honour.

A white wine with some age

Next, the tasting shifted to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, which brought home two Platinum and five Gold medals in 2026 for its white wines. Among them was the Platinum-winning Villa de Randis Friulano Collio 2021 from Muzic , a relatively small, family-owned winery that is ‘a perennial achiever at DWWA,’ said Morris.

Collio is a hilly appellation (as its Italian name indicates) that receives cool air from the Alps and warm breezes from the Adriatic. The hills, which range from about 165 feet above sea level to around 900 feet, have layers of well-drained marl and sandstone soils, full of marine fossils. ‘I feel the wines from here are quite subtle,’ noted Morris.

Muzic’s vineyards sit at the highest part of the Collio appellation, and Villa de Randis is one of the family’s original vineyard sites, with vines that are 60 to 80 years old. The Muzic family started producing this 100% Friulano bottling in 2018, ageing the wines in bottle for four or five years, making the 2021 vintage their current release.

Giving the wine 97 points, the judges found this Friulano had ‘stunning dried flowers, yellow apples, pears, apricots and peaches aplenty!‘ with a buttery texture, lingering acidity and ‘a nutty mineral character on the finish’.

‘There’s a joy and pleasure in drinking this wine.’ Michaela Morris

An island discovery

Then it was down to Sicily, which had a Platinum medalist, in the Nicosia Hybla Biologico Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2023 – also named to the Best in Show list, only the second Sicilian wine ever to earn that recognition.

The blend of 60% Nero d’Avola and 40% Frappato comes from the island’s only DOCG, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, which sits on a mix of sandy, limestone and clay soils in Sicily’s low-lying southeastern section. To preserve the wine’s freshness, it spends most of its time in stainless steel, with around 8 months in large oak barrels.

Morris, who judged the Platinum round in 2026, said Hybla – which she called Nicosia’s ‘modern interpretation’ of Cerasuolo – really stood out to her in the tastings: ‘There’s a joy and pleasure in drinking this wine.’

The DWWA judges called the 2023 Hybla ‘unique and unforgettable,’ loving it for its ‘aromatic blend of strawberry and cherry fruits with herbs, pepper and something a little more savoury and salami-like’. While this red is bright and fresh on the palate, on the finish, its brisk acidity is balanced by a tannic grip that ‘brings a little closing seriousness’.

From Barolo to Brunello

Michaela Morris shared her insights from years of judging DWWA entries. (Image credit: Courtesy of Vinitaly.USA)

The second half of the tasting was devoted to the regions most popular among Americans: Piedmont and Tuscany. To no one’s surprise, Barolo excelled in the 2026 DWWA judging , with 10 wines earning Gold medals, two Platinum and one Best in Show.

The tasting’s featured wine comes from the commune of Serralunga d’Alba, which is ‘the poster child for tannic Barolos,’ quipped Morris. But the multi-generational family winery behind it, Montalbera, is based in Monferrato and known for its excellent Ruchè wines.

Montalbera, which ‘makes fruit-forward wines’, said Morris, expanded into Barolo production as well, but ‘they try to bring a lightness to the fruit and not overextract the wine.’ With much of the ageing done in large oak casks, the focused Montalbera Levoluzione Serralunga d’Alba Barolo 2021 showed a ‘deep, brooding nose of purple flowers, Alpine herbs, ample blackberries and strawberries that wind up in a smoky haze of terroir-driven complexity’.

‘We don’t know the villages when we judge,’ noted Morris, which enables them to evaluate each wine without preconceptions about the expected characteristics. ‘We just know it’s Barolo.’

In Tuscany, the Brunello di Montalcino appellation pulled in a total of two Platinum and five Gold medals for wines from the 2020 and 2021 vintages. The highlighted wine came from Uggiano, a winery originally established in the 1970s in Chianti Classico.

Before founder Giuseppe Losapio died at the age of 100, Morris explained, he sold his business to people who worked for him: winemaker Daniele Prosperi, export and sales manager Giacomo Fossati and Fabio Martelli, who oversees administration and finance.

They have a wine-production facility in Montalcino and make their Brunello using grapes from six vineyards, running north to south throughout the eastern side of Montalcino. The juicy, 95-point, Gold medal Uggiano Brunello di Montalcino 2020 showed ‘fabulous red plums, rosemary, sage and earthy florals’ and a ‘fulsome, smoky palate,’ according to the DWWA judges.

Both of these reds, from prestigious categories that often command high prices, are great value, commented Morris.

‘You can feel the love in this wine.’ Michaela Morris

A sweet wine to cap off the day

While Tuscany is best known in the US for its reds, the region also makes dessert wines to rival the best in the world. Vin Santo is traditionally made by drying grapes on mats until they are raisined, then pressing them and placing them into special barrels to begin fermentation naturally, a process that can take months to start and years to finish.

Capezzana earned 97 points and a Platinum medal for its Capezzana Riserva Carmignano Vin Santo Tuscany 2018 , a blend of 90% Trebbiano (a widely planted grape) and 10% San Colombano – an obscure, ancient white grape used primarily for sweet wines. ‘I could drink this all day,’ said Morris, a sentiment with which many in the audience agreed. 'You can feel the love in this wine.’

In Carmignano, the northern part of Tuscany, near Prato, ‘The Capezzana estate has been owned by the [Contini Bonacossi] family for over 100 years, but it has been a winemaking estate for over 1,000,’ said Morris. ‘It’s almost synonymous with the denomination.’

The DWWA judges described this mouth-coating, honeyed, voluptuous wine as having ‘exquisite dried figs, prunes and caramelised walnuts’, ‘delectable kumquat acidity,’ and ‘a remarkable freshness on the enduring finish’.

Morris commented, ‘If you don’t eat or drink anything after, you will be tasting this for the rest of the day.’

A tempting option, but Vinitaly.USA’s halls still beckoned with dozens more wines from around the country to be sampled before the close of the show.

The DWWA judging process Stage 1: All wines entered in the competition are evaluated in categorised, regional flights. Approximately 250 judges are grouped in panels for blind tastings, overseen by Regional Chairs and limited to a maximum of 80 wines per day. After the panel judges score the wines and reach a consensus on whether a wine should earn a medal, the Regional Chairs address scoring discrepancies and re-taste all Silver and Gold winners. Co-Chairs re-taste all wines scoring 94 points and higher for approval.

Stage 2 (Platinum): A panel of DWWA Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs re-categorises and re-tastes Gold-awarded wines, judging them according to origin. They determine if they should be promoted to Platinum status; there is no limit on the number.

Stage 3 (Best in Show): In another re-tasting, the Co-Chairs evaluate all Platinum winners to determine and elevate the top 50 to ‘Best in Show’ status. At this stage, they also select the Top Value Gold Wines, which fall within a certain price band.

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