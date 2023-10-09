Umbria – Diversity and character

West of Perugia, Colli del Trasimeno DOC, around the picturesque Lake Trasimeno, produces excellent wines of all three colours. A wide palate of grape varieties, including Grechetto, Chardonnay, Sangiovese and Merlot and the area’s own Trasimeno Gamay are grown here. Trasimeno’s Metodo Classico wines, meanwhile, prove that Umbria also has potential on the sparkling front.

In the hilltop city of Orvieto, on the border between Tuscany and Lazio, you’ll discover cellars embedded in volcanic rock that are over 3,000 years old. Procanico and Grechetto are the star varieties of the zone, however, the DOC regulations permit the incorporation of other grapes as well. Some truly delicious and fragrant whites are made here.

Torgiano is another splendid subregion: nestled between Perugia and Assisi, where the river Chiascio joins the Tiber, the appellation allows growers to cultivate traditional varieties like Sangiovese and Grechetto, as well as international grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

The DOC for Bianco and Rosso di Torgiano, created in 1968, was Umbria’s first (and Italy’s fifth), while the DOCG Torgiano Rosso Riserva was introduced in 1990. Local DOCG reds are aged for a minimum of three years (including six months in bottle) and must contain at least 70% of Sangiovese. A dollop – no more than 30% of the final blend – of Cabernet Sauvignon and/or Merlot can be added. Torgiano is a shining example of how tradition and modernity coexist in Umbria.

Discover more about Umbria’s wines

