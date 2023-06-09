Luxury Napa wine country home hits market at $25m

With sweeping panoramic views, an outdoor pool nestled next to the main residence, not to mention rows of well-tended vineyards, the newly listed Napa Valley wine country home appears to have plenty going for it.

Prospective buyers will have to spend relatively big, though.

With an asking price of $25m, this is the most expensive residential property currently on the market in Napa, according to listing agent Hillary Ryan, of Sotheby’s International Realty’s St. Helena Brokerage.

Overlooking the Oak Knoll American Viticultural Area (AVA), the property has never before come to market, said Sotheby’s. It is the home of Betsy Moulds and her late husband, Steve Moulds, of Moulds Family Vineyard, the agency added.

Vineyards on the estate cover nearly 3.8 hectares (9.28 acres) and are planted to both Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, two classic ‘Bordeaux’ varieties that have long since forged a strong reputation in this corner of northern California.

‘Sustainable farming and vineyard management techniques are integral to the family’s values and farming methodology,’ the listing states.

Stretching across 23ha (56.9 acres) in total, the property features an event space with a large terrace, as well as a wine cellar and two guest residences alongside the main house.

The property was built in 2002, with the help of specialists that included architects Ed Keiner and John Karsten, as well as interior designer Erin Martin, according to the listing.

Sonoma wine country home listed for $15m

Meanwhile, a four-bedroom wine country residence in Sonoma has also gone on the market for $15m.

Listed by Caroline Sebastiani, of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sonoma brokerage, the property is actually the home of Don and Nancy Sebastiani, from the eponymous winemaking family.

A ‘true chef’s kitchen’ includes a rotisserie, and there is a large basement that appears ‘well-suited for a wine cellar’, according to the listing. There’s also a small gym and an outdoor pool.

