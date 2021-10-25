Coming Soon: Decanter Wine Experiences

This week brings the launch of Decanter Wine Experiences, a series of expertly curated trips into iconic appellations, hosted by our regional specialists and contributing editors.

We’re inviting Decanter readers to join us in the vineyards as we journey through beautiful wine regions, explore the cellars of world-renowned wineries and taste remarkable vintages as we go.

These experiences are designed to give you the most authentic insight into these revered appellations, that you wouldn’t easily get elsewhere.

Starting with the Rhône Valley, we have enlisted the expertise of Matt Walls to host the first Experience in June 2022.

Having spent the past few years reporting on the Rhône for Decanter as a Contributing Editor, Matt will be sharing his favourite haunts as well as spots loved by locals. Great food and wine will be the epicentre of the trip, with fantastic hotels, quaint towns and scenic views aplenty.

More information on the Rhône trip will be revealed later this week, with details on the route and planned vineyard visits.

Priority access will be available to Decanter Premium subscribers only from Friday 29 October before general admission opens on Monday the 1st of November.

Given the exclusivity of the trip, spaces are strictly limited. To ensure you don’t miss out, sign up to Decanter Premium and join us in the Rhône!

Full T&Cs can be found here and the Rhône trip FAQs can be found here.