2005 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 2005: Keep Producers in the Willamette Valley say this vintage will be a return to finesse and elegance 3/5

Weather Conditions

After recent vintages that brought warmer weather, early ripeness and higher alcohol, this year’s Oregon wine harvest occurred later than most expected, resulting in cooler temperatures that many winemakers throughout the state say will lead to lower alcohol levels, structured acidity and ideal flavour development.

After one of the driest winters and wettest springs on record in Oregon, the growing season carried on with a warm—not hot—growing season and chilly autumn. Pinot noir producers in the Willamette Valley say this vintage will be a return to finesse and elegance, which has long characterized classic Oregon Pinot noir.

Autumn rains, particularly in the Willamette Valley where Pinot Noir plays the prominent role, were a defining factor of the vintage. In the southern part of the Willamette Valley, some vineyards were able to finish picking before the major rains set in.

Best Appellations

Willamette Valley

Best Producers

