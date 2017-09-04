Promotional feature Finca Sophenia is the first estate winery to arrive in 1997 at Gualtallary Tupungato. This Terroir is today recognized as one of the most prestigious within Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina.



Finca Sophenia: Authentic expression of Gualtallary

Roberto Luka projected Finca Sophenia as a symbol of high quality wine of Argentina throughout the world. To achieve this goal, he planted a vineyard in 1997 in Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, an exceptional terroir to produce great wines, led a group of professionals compromised with maximum quality and built a winery equipped with the same technology as that of the most prestigious wine regions in the world as Napa valley, Bordeaux or Tuscany.

Sophenia´s home: Gualtallary, Tupungato has an ideal microclimate for the slow ripening of fruits, with a sharp contrast between day and night temperatures delivering great concentration of aromas and flavors.

The small terroir of Gualtallary gives its wines one of the most unique profiles of Argentina, standing out as some of the most fresh and minerals of the country. The combination of cold climate and sandy and stony soils results in an ideal acidity that gives intense and elegant wines with good structure and a singular tannic texture.

From its beginnings, Roberto Luka conceived Finca Sophenia as an Estate Winery He planted his own vineyard in advance of the opening of the winery, thus ensuring that the entire production was carried out by Sophenia. This careful handling of the vineyards and first-hand knowledge of the terroir ensures quality over the years.

Today, Finca Sophenia wines, including Finca Sopehenia Estate and Sophenia Synthesis icon wines are present in 27 countries and have been praised by international press and consumers all around the globe .

