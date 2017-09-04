Promotional feature Surrounded by the high peaks of the Andes, our vineyards are located in the hearts of Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley in Mendoza.





Terrazas de los Andes: Always above

Founded in 1996 by Moët-Hennessy, Terrazas de los Andes is part of a long tradition of French-influenced Argentinian winemaking.

The founders of Terrazas de los Andes saw the singularity of Argentina’s terroirs, and had the vision and the audacity to unite France’s long and rich winemaking heritage with local tradition and talent.

Thus was born Terrazas de los Andes, fruit of a centuries-long history of courage, passion and savoir-faire.

We believe that the utmost quality comes from the vineyard, so we consider ourselves as vineyard specialists first, then winemakers. That’s why at Terrazas de los Andes we have carefully selected the best high altitude lands that deliver the ideal conditions for each grape variety. These vineyards are then managed with the latest precision viticulture techniques.

Precision viticulture starts with in-depth knowledge of the terroir. Mapping each block and sub-block of our vineyards and their slightest variations is critical to our capacity to adapt our viticulture practices proactively. We know every soil variation and fertility fluctuation. As a result, we can manage each micro-terroir and each vine in the most appropriate way, which allows us to harvest at the optimal moment and ensure that the grapes attain their utmost expression.

Our winemaking team brings together a talented and passionate group of winemakers and vineyard experts with a combined experience of over 100 years. These craftsmen, with a minimum intervention winemaking, achieve the purest expression of the natural attributes of our high altitude terroirs.

Terrazas de los Andes is deeply rooted in its native land, from the soil that nourishes our vineyards to the local community of which we are a part. It is only natural, therefore, that we actively participate in maintaining the delicate ecological balance that helps make our wines so unique, and that we contribute to the health and welfare of our neighbours.

Our company is at the very forefront of the sustainable practices in Argentina.

This content has been provided by Terrazas de los Andes, as part of a sponsored campaign on Decanter.com with Wines of Argentina.

