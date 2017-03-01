DWWA judge profile: Barbara Philip MW

Barbara Philip MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Barbara Philip MW
Barbara Philip MW is a category manager at BC Liquor Stores in Canada and is responsible for selecting European wines for the chain of 197 stores. Her career has included working as a sommelier and wine educator for many years, and she passed the MW in 2007. In addition to her role at BC Liquor Stores, Philip also works as a freelance lecturer, radio columnist and wine judge through Barbariain Wine Consulting, a company she runs with her husband Iain.
Barbara Philip MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2008.
