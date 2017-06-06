DWWA judge profile: Christine Parkinson

Christine Parkinson is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Christine Parkinson
Christine Parkinson started her career in the kitchen, moving into management after three years as Head Chef. Eventually she followed her passion for wine, and in 2001 created the first wine list for Hakkasan. She is now Hakkasan Group Head of Wine with restaurants worldwide including Sake No Hana, Ling Ling, Herringbone, Searsucker and the Michelin-starred Hakkasan, HKK and Yauatcha, and judges at numerous wine and sake competitions globally.
Parkinson has been called “one of the most creative wine buyers in the UK” by Jancis Robinson, and has won awards including ‘Taste On-Trade Influencer’, ‘Imbibe Restaurant Personality of the Year, and ‘IWC Sake Contributor of the year’. Her wine lists have also won many awards, including ‘World of Fine Wine’, ‘Wine Spectator’ and ‘Imbibe / Louis Roederer Wine List of the Year ‘.
Follow Christine on Twitter @hakkasanwine
Christine Parkinson was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006.
