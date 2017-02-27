DWWA judge profile: Dominique Vrigneau

Dominique Vrigneau is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Dominique Vrigneau

Dominique Vrigneau joined Majestic on a work experience placement in 1986 after completing a five-year PhD in agriculture and oenology in France. He was soon promoted to the position of buying manager, and in 1991 he joined Thierry’s Wine Services after a chance encounter with founder Thierry Cabanne. He became the company’s buying director for France, Austria, Germany, Australasia and the US.

In November 2012 Vrigneau moved to a new venture, Watermill Wines, and now combines his buying capabilities with selling to key accounts. Vrigneau is a Chevalier du Tastevin and has judged in international competitions for many years.

Vrigneau was first a DWWA judge in 2010.