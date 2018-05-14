DWWA judge profile: Gennaro Buono

Gennaro Buono is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Gennaro Buono is currently head sommelier of the Capri Palace Group, heading up the sommelier team and wine cellars of 4 Michelin stared restaurants.

Gennaro speaks 5 languages and in 2012 won the Best Sommelier of Italy, and has represented Italy in the last editions of the Best Sommelier of the World, and the Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa.

Since 2013, he has also been director of the technical committee for the professional sommelier competitions in Italy (ASPI) and also a judge at the International tasting ITQI in Bruxelles.