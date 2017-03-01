DWWA judge profile: Laure Patry

Laure Patry is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Laure Patry

Laure Patry began her career in North Yorkshire and Bath as part of her initial UK placements following sommelier school before moving to London in 2003. In total, Laure has worked the past eight years for Gordon Ramsay Holdings, including almost two years as Assistant Head Sommelier at Claridges, and a further six years as Head Sommelier at Maze where she gained the respect and attention of Jason Artherton.

Laure joined Jason at Pollen Street Social as Head Sommelier. After two years she became Executive Head Sommelier having been part of the opening team in their outlets in Asia.

Patry has recently set up her own project with Jason at Social Wine and Tapas, a retail and wine bar/Tapas focusing on smaller producers, whilst still helping each new restaurant at the openings.

