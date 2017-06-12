DWWA judge profile: Marcel Orford-Williams

Marcel Orford-Williams is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017



Marcel Orford-Williams joined The Wine Society as a buyer in 1986. He has bought from most French regions but has particular interest in Alsace, Rhone and the South. He is currently also buyer for Germany.

He writes extensively for The Society, including The List, offers and the blog. For services to French wine, Orford-Williams was made Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole.

Marcel Orford-Williams was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006.