DWWA judge profile: Peter Csizmadia-Honigh

Peter Csizmadia-Honigh is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Peter Csizmadia-Honigh

Peter Csizmadia-Honigh is a wine consultant based in Somerset, the UK and with a base in Budapest too. As the author of The Wines of India, a Concise Guide, the OIV award-winning title of The Press Publishing (www.thewinesofindia.com), he has been featured on BBC World News and in The Hindustan Times.

An English literature, economics and pedagogy graduate from the University of Budapest, Csizmadia-Honigh joined the UK wine trade in 2005 and worked as the education manager of the Institute of Masters of Wine until 2014.

He completed the WSET Diploma in London and became a certified Sherry educator in Jerez. In 2007 he set up Royal Somló Vineyards, crafting Juhfark wines for Michelin-star restaurants. Csizmadia-Honigh regularly reviews the wines of Bordeaux, Chianti, Germany and India, and writes for magazines in Hungary, India, the UK and USA. He was the recipient of the 2014 Geoffrey Roberts Award.

