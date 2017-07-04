DWWA judge profile: Robert McNulty

Robert McNulty is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Robert McNulty

Robert McNulty has worked across a broad range of areas within the wine business over a 25 years period. After graduating in hotel management he joined the wine trade in London with royal warrant wine merchants John Harvey & Sons.

He gained the WSET Diploma in 1992 and later became a WSET Certified Educator. For the past seven years he has lived and worked in Italy and is co-owner of Wine Academy Italia, a WSET Approved Programme Provider offering wine training courses at winery venues across the country. Robert is currently a student at the Institute of Masters of Wine in London.

Follow Robert on Twitter @WineAcademyIta