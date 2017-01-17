DWWA judge profile: Tony Aspler

Tony Aspler is the Regional Chair for Canada at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tony Aspler

Tony Aspler has been writing about wine since 1975, and has been wine columnist for The Toronto Star for 22 years. He is the author of 18 wine books, including The Wine Atlas of Canada, and three wine murder mystery novels: Blood Is Thicker than Beaujolais, The Beast of Barbaresco and Death on the Douro.

In 2001, Aspler co-founded the charity Grapes for Humanity to raise money through the wine community for victims of landmines and children with disabilities.

In 2007 Aspler was awarded the Order of Canada and in 2012 he was elected to the New York Media Wine Writers Hall of Fame. Aspler was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Follow Tony on Twitter at @tonyaspler or visit his website