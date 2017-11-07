DAWA 2017 and Enoteca Hong Kong tasting

A free tasting featuring Grant Burge Miamba Shiraz 2015 will take place at Enoteca Hong Kong, wine retailer, on 10th & 11th November 2017 (4.00-8.00pm) in the shops listed below.

On another note, Enoteca will offer promotional prices for the below DAWA winners until 30th November 2017:

Tasting information

Date and time: 10 & 11 November 2017, 4.00 – 8.00pm

Ticket price: Free

Shops location:

Causeway Bay Shop

Shop 307-8, Lee Gardens One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Tsim Sha Tsui Shop

Shop LG02, iSquare, 63 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Elements Shop

Shop 1091A, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon

Kowloon Tong Shop

Shop LG1-20, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon

Shatin Shop

Shop 214A, Level 2, New Town Plaza 1, Shatin, New Territories

Admiralty Shop

A01C, Lab Concept, Queensway Plaza, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

More details of the tasting: www.enoteca.com.hk