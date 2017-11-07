DAWA 2017 and Enoteca Hong Kong tasting

A free tasting featuring Grant Burge Miamba Shiraz 2015 will take place at Enoteca Hong Kong, wine retailer, on 10th & 11th November 2017 (4.00-8.00pm) in the shops listed below.
On another note, Enoteca will offer promotional prices for the below DAWA winners until 30th November 2017:
- Piper-Heidsieck, Rosé Sauvage, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
- Grant Burge, Miamba Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2015
- Grant Burge, Filsell Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2014
- Piper-Heidsieck, Rare Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France 2002
Date and time: 10 & 11 November 2017, 4.00 – 8.00pm
Ticket price: Free
Shops location:
Causeway Bay Shop
Shop 307-8, Lee Gardens One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Tsim Sha Tsui Shop
Shop LG02, iSquare, 63 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Elements Shop
Shop 1091A, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon
Kowloon Tong Shop
Shop LG1-20, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon
Shatin Shop
Shop 214A, Level 2, New Town Plaza 1, Shatin, New Territories
Admiralty Shop
A01C, Lab Concept, Queensway Plaza, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
More details of the tasting: www.enoteca.com.hk
See full DAWA 2017 results