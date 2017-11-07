DAWA 2017 and Enoteca Hong Kong tasting

A free tasting featuring  Grant Burge Miamba Shiraz 2015 will take place at Enoteca Hong Kong, wine retailer, on 10th & 11th November 2017 (4.00-8.00pm) in the shops listed below.

On another note, Enoteca will offer promotional prices for the below DAWA winners until 30th November 2017:

Date and time: 10 & 11 November 2017, 4.00 – 8.00pm
Ticket price: Free
Shops location:

Causeway Bay Shop
Shop 307-8, Lee Gardens One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Tsim Sha Tsui Shop
Shop LG02, iSquare, 63 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Elements Shop
Shop 1091A, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon

Kowloon Tong Shop
Shop LG1-20, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon

Shatin Shop
Shop 214A, Level 2, New Town Plaza 1, Shatin, New Territories

Admiralty Shop
A01C, Lab Concept, Queensway Plaza, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

More details of the tasting: www.enoteca.com.hk

See full DAWA 2017 results

 