DAWA judge profile: Dheeraj Bhatia

Dheeraj Bhatia, Head Sommelier of Penfolds Magill estate Restaurant in Adelaide, South Australia, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Bhatia currently is the Head Sommelier of Penfolds Magill estate Restaurant in Adelaide, South Australia. After finishing his contract as chief sommelier at three Michelin starred Robuchon au Dôme in Macau he relocated to Australia. Previously he was Chief sommelier at The Peninsula Hong Kong, overseeing the wine program for all of the hotel’s restaurants as well as being dining room Sommelier for their French fine dining restaurant, Gaddi’s.

In Dheeraj’s wine career, he has worked in Hong Kong, South Africa, Singapore, India, Dubai, and handles projects for the Raffles Hotel chain in the Seychelles and Beijing. His earlier roles include apprentice sommelier at the world-famous Burj Al Arab, sommelier and beverage consultant at The Roundhouse in Cape Town, and head sommelier of Raffles Singapore.

In 2011, he was named Best Sommelier at the World Gourmet Summit in Singapore. He recently won the Ruinart Sommelier challenge 2016 held in Melbourne and represented Australia in Champagne. Dheeraj Bhatia has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2013.