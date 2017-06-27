DWWA judge profile: Treve Ring

Treve Ring is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Treve Ring

Treve Ring is a wine writer and editor, wine judge and speaker, with more than fifteen years’ experience writing about and studying wine. A certified sommelier, WSET diploma holder, French wine scholar and Sherry instructor, she is based on Vancouver Island, though is most often found on a plane or in a vineyard.

Treve has a lengthy and diverse list of international writing credits, across both print and digital publications. In addition to her role as executive editor of Gismondi On Wine, she is a national columnist for WineAlign, BC editor for SIP Northwest Magazine and wine editor for Scout Magazine. She is also the Canadian contributor for Meininger’s Wine Business International, and a regular contributor to The Wine Anorak, Quench Magazine, The Vancouver Sun, Wine Enthusiast, and The Alchemist. She is co-founder of boutique wine firm, Cru Consultancy.

She travels regularly, and has visited vineyards and tasted throughout the world. She has spent the last few years concentrating and researching sparkling wine globally, with an emphasis on Champagne.

Follow Treve on Twitter @treve_ring