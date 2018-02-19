Six DWWA 2017 winners from Chile were showcased at the Wines of Chile Roadshow in London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Wines of Chile organised a series of trade and consumer events in February 2018 showcasing Chilean wines from over 20 selected wineries, including some DWWA 2017 medal winners.

The events took place on 1st February in London, on 8th February in Edinburgh and finally on 15th February in Manchester.

The Decanter World Wine Awards table featured the following wines:

1. Arboleda, Sauvignon Blanc, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2016

2. Arboleda,Pinot Noir, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2016

3. Morandé Adventure,Creole, Itata Valley, Chile 2015

4. Pérez Cruz, Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Alto, Maipó Valley, Chile 2015

5. Terra Noble,Gran Reserva Carmenère, Maule, Chile 2014

6. Aresti, Family Collection, Curicó, Chile 2012