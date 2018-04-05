Decanter’s top wines of 2017 showcased at Prowein

18-20 March saw ProWein 2018 take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Over 6,800 exhibitors from 64 countries and over 60,000 trade visitors attended the three day event.
Decanter hosted a stand exhibiting 15 wines recommended from an article featured in the January 2018 issue – The 75 Best Buys of 2017
In the panel tasting, Decanter experts were asked to name five bottles under £55 that had impressed them the most in 2017. After tasting and rating 173 wines our panel put together the ultimate 75.
Read the original article here – The 75 Best Buys of 2017
The wines available at ProWein included:
- Corte Aura, Franciacorta Saten Millesimato, Franciacorta, Lombardia, Italy 2010
- Edoardo Miroglio, EM Brut Rosé, Nova Zagora, Thracian Valley, Bulgaria 2011
- Marjan Simčič, Rebula Opoka, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2013
- Kaapzicht, 1947 Chenin Blanc, Bottelary, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2016
- Dönnhoff, Roxheimer Höllenpfad Trocken Riesling, Nahe, Germany 2016
- Nikos Douloufakis, Aspros Lagos, Crete, Greece 2016
- Marqués de Murrieta, Capellanía, Rioja, Spain 2013
- Domaine Guy Farge, Vania, Saint-Joseph, Rhône, France 2016
- González Byass, Fino 3 Palmas, Jerez, Spain
- Luca Ferraris, Vigna del Parroco Ruchè di Castagnole, Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy 2016
- Querciabella, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2013
- D. Vajra, Bricco delle Viole, Barolo, Piemonte, Italy 2012
- Trinity Hill, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand 2014
- Lafran-Veyrolles, CS, Bandol, Provence, France 2011
- Ramos Pinto, 20 Year Old, Port, Portugal
ProWein 2019 is set to take place from 17 to 19 March 2019.