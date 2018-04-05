Decanter’s top wines of 2017 showcased at Prowein

18-20 March saw ProWein 2018 take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Over 6,800 exhibitors from 64 countries and over 60,000 trade visitors attended the three day event.

Decanter hosted a stand exhibiting 15 wines recommended from an article featured in the January 2018 issue – The 75 Best Buys of 2017

In the panel tasting, Decanter experts were asked to name five bottles under £55 that had impressed them the most in 2017. After tasting and rating 173 wines our panel put together the ultimate 75.

The wines available at ProWein included:

ProWein 2019 is set to take place from 17 to 19 March 2019.