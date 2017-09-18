DWWA 2017 Platinum tasting with Compass Wines

Taste five DWWA 2017 Platinum medal winning wines at Compass Wines this November

Compass Wines, located in Washington, USA, prides itself as the premier destination in Washington State for rare wines from around the world.

Compass Wines will be promoting five DWWA 2017 Platinum winning-wines from this year’s competition. The wines will be available to taste for free on the 4 November.

The wines available come from a variety of locations including Israel, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa and France.

Taste the following wines for free on the 4 November:

Date: 4 November 2017
Time: TBC
Location: Compass Wines, 1405 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA, USA 98221
Website: www.compasswines.com

